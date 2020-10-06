Mi Smart Watch Revolve Hands-On And First Look

The mobile industry is growing fast and we are seeing the wearables category getting popular aside from the smartphones, smart bands and smartwatches are now getting better and better in the budget segment. Months back, we have seen the Xiaomi-backed wearable AmazeFit GTR smartwatch and now, finally, we have the Mi branded smartwatch, the Mi Watch Revolve which further adds to its Mi devices ecosystem.

Xiaomi’s first-ever smartwatch, the Mi Watch Revolve has been released in India alongwith the Mi Smart Band 5, Mi Smart Speakers, and a few more products in its Smarter Living event. Major highlights of the Mi Watch Revolve are its sleek metallic design, AMOLED display, Firstbeat Motion, and runs as much as 14 days on a single charge. Here’s our hands-on and first look at the Mi Watch Revolve.

Mi Smart Watch Revolve Specifications

Model: XMWT06

XMWT06 Display: 1.39-inch color AMOLED display (Single Touch + Slide), 360 x 360 pixels resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass 3

1.39-inch color AMOLED display (Single Touch + Slide), 360 x 360 pixels resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Software : Xiaomi’s custom OS, Xiaomi Wear app (Android), and Xiaomi Wear Lite (iOS)

: Xiaomi’s custom OS, Xiaomi Wear app (Android), and Xiaomi Wear Lite (iOS) Protection: Up to 5ATM water-resistant

Sensors: PPG Heart Rate Sensor, Three-Axis Acceleration Sensor, Gyroscope, Geomagnetic Sensor, Baraceptor, Ambient Light Sensor

Features: Firstbeat Motion Algorithm, 10 Professional Sports Modes, 110+ Watch Faces, steps counter, distance traveled, calories burned, sleep monitoring, heart rate monitoring

Firstbeat Motion Algorithm, 10 Professional Sports Modes, 110+ Watch Faces, Wrist Strap: 22 mm quick release strap

Operating Temperature: Between -10 degrees Celcius and 45 degrees Celcius

Between -10 degrees Celcius and 45 degrees Celcius Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, GPS, GLONASS

Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, GPS, GLONASS Battery & Charging: 420 mAh Li-Po, 14 days runtime (20 hours with GPS On), 2 Pogo pin charger, takes less than 2 hours 30 minutes to charge

420 mAh Li-Po, 14 days runtime (20 hours with GPS On), 2 Pogo pin charger, takes less than 2 hours 30 minutes to charge OS Compatibility: Android & iOS

Box Contents: Mi Smart Watch Revolve with Strap (22 mm), USB Charging Dock, User Manual

Colors: Midnight Black, Chrome Silver

Midnight Black, Chrome Silver Dimensions: 46.2 mm x 53.3 mm x 11.4 mm

46.2 mm x 53.3 mm x 11.4 mm Weight: 40 grams (excluding strap)

40 grams (excluding strap) Price: Rs 9,999 (early offer), Rs 10,999

Speaking of the highlights of the smartwatch, you get a metallic design, colored AMOLED display, Firstbeat Motion feature along with 10 professional sports modes, 110+ watch faces, and runs up to 14 days on battery. The watch looks just amazing as to how the AmazeFit GTR is.

Digging more into the smartwatch, the Mi Watch Revolve offers a sleek and premium 46 mm stainless steel frame that has a matte finish surface. The smartwatch is incredibly light in weight (40 grams) and looks quite as appealing and impressive. It has a water-proof design with up to 5ATM water resistance so you can easily take it underwater or dive into the pool.

The front has a 1.39-inch colored AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and offers Smart Always-on-Display. The Smart Always-on-Display allows the display to stay on all day long except when the watch is off your wrist. The back reveals the charging pins and a PPG heart rate sensor at the center.

It comes with a 22 mm strap quick release strap, you can simply remove the strap from the latch behind. The Mi Watch Revolve comes elegant color variants – Midnight Black which uses the leather finish strap, Neptune Blue, Cosmic Dust Maroon, Space Black, and Astral Olive. We have the Space Black color with us.

It has a round face with two buttons on the side, one for the Home/Apps button and one for the Sports mode. The Home/Apps button opens the app drawer for the apps installed on the watch. The Sports button activates the 10 professional sports modes including outdoor and indoor activities along with built-in GPS to aid them. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0 LE and GPS, GLONASS for navigation.

Speaking of its interface and features, this isn’t Google’s WearOS but a custom-made OS by Xiaomi that uses the Xiaomi Wear app to connect with the smartphone. The smartwatch offers a variety of watch faces more than 110 to fit your moods and styles. You can change it either from the Xiaomi Wear app or from the watch itself.

As you can see the user interface offers the standard analog watch dial with chronograph style design on its default watch face. It shows you the calories burned, steps traveled, and heartbeats right on the homescreen. Other details include the current date, the weather temperature, and the battery percentage.

It uses the Firstbeat Motion algorithm which is the professional analytics for sports activities. Firstbeat is one of the world’s leading providers of physiological data for sports and wellness.

There are a total of 10 professional sports modes that include outdoor running, cycling, trail running, trekking, treadmill, indoor cycling, walking, freestyle workout, pool swimming, and open water swimming. And it seems to be one of the best fitness tracking devices under this price.

Aside from the fitness activities, the watch also gives you a notification about the calls and messages, as well as lets you control the music, find the phone, check the weather, turn on the flashlight, and lets you measure the altitude using an altimeter.

No Wi-Fi and loudspeakers are available on the smartwatch. For its battery, it packs a 420 mAh Lithium Polymer battery that runs as much as 14 days in a single charge and 20 hours if you keep the GPS turned On always. For its charging, it has a charging dock with 2 Pogo pins that takes less than 2 hours 30 minutes to charge from 0% to 100%.

The Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve is priced at Rs 9,999 for early buyers, the offer lasts till Diwali. After Diwali, the price for the Mi Watch Revolve will be Rs 10,999 is available on Amazon India, mi.com, and Mi Home Stores starting today, i.e. 6th October.

