Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve launched as the company’s first smartwatch in India

Along with the Mi Smart Band 5, Xiaomi has today launched its first smartwatch for the Indian market — Mi Watch Revolve. The wearable device is a rebranded model of the Mi Watch Color launched in China.

It comes with a circular 1.3-inch AMOLED display with two crowns for navigation. The screen offers 450 nits brightness, making it easier to see under direct sunlight, and it is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 3.

There’s support for Always-on Display and the company is offering more than 110 watch faces that can be managed using the smartphone as well as the companion Xiaomi Wear app.

It is running the company’s own software and is capable of showing almost all types of notifications from the phone. It packs a PPG heart rate sensor, a 3-axis acceleration sensor, a geo sensor, a baroreceptor, an ambient light sensor, and a gyroscope.

The device comes with support for GPS and 10 different sports mode. It is also 5ATM water-resistant and has support for Bluetooth 5.0 to connect it to a smartphone. Xiaomi has added the Firstbeat motion algorithm for tracking physical and mental data.

It is powered by a 420 mAh battery which the company claims can offer 14 days of usage on a single charge. It has a magnetic pogo pin connector which takes about 150 minutes to get fully charged.

The Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve comes in Midnight Black with Space Black strap and Chrome Silver with Neptune Blue strap. It is priced at ₹10,999 but as a part of the launch offer, it will be available for ₹9999 till Diwali. It will be up for grabs from 6th October through Amazon.in, Mi.com, and Mi Home Stores.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Features & Specs

1.39-inch AMOLED display with 450 nits brightness

Smart Always-on display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS

Heart rate sensor, acceleration sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, barometric sensor, ambient light sensor

Sleep tracking, Fitness tracking

10 different sports modes

Heart rate variability

Energy level and stress level tracking

Water-resistant up to 50 meters

420 mAh battery with up to 14 days of battery life

Pricing and Availability in India