Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 officially launched in India for ₹2,499

As promised, Xiaomi has today launched its latest fitness tracker in the Indian market — Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5. It was first launched in China a couple of months ago, in June, as Mi Band 5.

The wearable device features a bigger 1.1-inch AMOLED display. Instead of the circular capacitive button, this one comes with an inverted ‘U’ button. The company says that more than 100 watch faces are available through the Mi Fit application.

It comes with a Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) function which enables enhanced health tracking. It also packs a heart rate sensor along with a SpO2 sensor for monitoring blood oxygen levels.

The fitness band has new women-focused health features that help them track menstrual cycles through the fitness band. The company has also increased the number of sports modes from six to 11 on this one.

The Mi Band 5 also comes with a 24 x 7 sleep monitoring feature, so now it can also track afternoon naps along with the night sleep, a much-needed addition. The device also comes with support for the remote camera shutter button.

The fitness band now comes with a new magnetic charger that automatically snaps at the back to start charging. As per the company, the device is powered by a 125 mAh battery that offers a battery life of 14 days but can be stretched up to 20 days.

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 comes in Black color for a price of ₹2,499 and will be available for purchase in India from 1st October through Amazon.in and Mi.com. The company will also sell straps in Black, Navy Blue, Teal, Purple, and Orange colors.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Key Features

1.1-inch AMOLED color touch screen display with 126 x 294 pixels resolution and 2.5D scratch-resistant glass

Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor

24-hour sleep tracking, fitness tracking, Sedentary reminder

11 sports modes

PAI health analysis

Women’s health tracking: Menstrual cycle, ovulation record

Tri-axis Accelerometer + Tri-axis Gyro, Capacitive Wear Monitoring Sensor, Pressure monitor

5ATM (50 meters) water-resistant

Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC (Optional)

125 mAh battery with up to 14 days of battery life in typical mode

Pricing and Availability in India