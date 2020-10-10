How to reopen tabs from last browsing session in the new Microsoft Edge [Windows/Mac]

Are you closing the browser instead of the tabs on the new Microsoft Edge browser? Ever happened to you that you have accidentally closed the Edge browser and lost a number of tabs opened? Whether you have clicked the closed button by mistake or your computer is been restarted unexpectedly, your open tabs can be restored using a simple trick.

As you know, closing the browser will eventually close all the tabs, but closing the individual tabs doesn’t interfere with other tabs. You can quickly reopen your last closed tab or restore tabs from your last browsing session using if you haven’t closed the browser yet. But what if you have already closed it? Take a look at this quick guide that will show you how to start from where you left off and bring the closed tabs back on the new Microsoft Edge browser.

Reopen tabs from last browsing session in Microsoft Edge [Windows/Mac]

Here how you can reopen tabs from the last browsing session on the new Microsoft Edge browser.

Open Microsoft Edge browser on your Windows or Mac.

At the top-right corner, click on the three dots. Click on Settings at the bottom of the list .

at the bottom of the list Now, on the left side pane , click On start-up option. And now click on Continue from where you left off on the right side as shown in the screenshot below.

This will let Microsoft Edge open the last tab or a group of tabs that were open before you hit the close button of the browser. The next time you open the Edge browser, it will automatically reopen the last tab/tabs.

If you haven’t closed the Microsoft Edge yet, you still have the option to restore the tab/tabs back by using the keyboard shortcut CTRL + SHIFT + T. This will restore the tabs back and you can start browsing like you were doing.

The same applies to other browsers as well, such as Apple’s Safari and Google Chrome. You can restore the tabs back if you are using the Safari browser as well as reopen tabs if using the Google Chrome browser.

