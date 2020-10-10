OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro starts receiving Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update

After rolling out developer build and Open Beta updates for the OxygenOS, China-based OnePlus has now finally started rolling out OxygenOS 11 stable update for the current flagship smartphones — OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

The development comes just days before the company is all set to launch the successor of the OnePlus 8 smartphone, dubbed as OnePlus 8T. The upcoming smartphone, which is set to launch on 14th October, will run the new Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box.

The OxygenOS 11 update that is being rolled out by the company is about 2.8 GB in size and is available over-the-air (OTA). As the update is being rolled out in batches, it may take some time for it to be available for everyone.

Here is the official changelog for the update:

System Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details. Brand-new weather UI supports dynamic switches between sunrise and sunset. You can have day and night at your hand now. Optimized stability on some third-party applications and improved user experience.



Game Space Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads up and block, just for your immersive gaming experience. Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram and WhatsApp. Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out.



Ambient Display Added Always-on ambient Display function, custom Schedule/All day option included. Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to phone usage data. Newly added 10 new clock styles.



Dark Mode Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable. Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range.



Zen Mode Added 5 new themes (ocean, space, grassland, etc), and more timing options. Included the Group feature in Zen Mode, now you can invite your friends and enable the Zen Mode together.



Gallery Story function supported, automatically forming weekly videos with photos and videos in storage. Loading speed optimized, and the image preview is now faster.

