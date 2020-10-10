Tecno Camon 16 with 64 MP quad-camera goes official in India for ₹10,999
Tecno Camon 16 has been launched in India as the company’s latest smartphone. The device is a watered-down variant of the Tecno Camon 16 Premier which was recently introduced globally.
The phone features a 6.8-inch HD+ punch-hole display with an 89.1 percent screen-to-body ratio and is powered by MediaTek Helio G79 chipset, which is coupled with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.
In the camera department, there’s a quad-camera setup on the back that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and an AI lens. On the front side, there’s a 16-megapixel snapper for taking selfies.
The device is running on the Android 10-based HiOS 7.0 operating system. It is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support which the company claims takes just two hours to get fully charged.
The Tecno Camon 16 comes in two color options — Cloud White and Purist Blue. It is priced at ₹10,999 and will go on sale in India from 16th October via Flipkart.
Tecno Camon 16 Specifications
- Display: 6.8-inch HD+ 20.5:9 display with 1640 x 720 pixels resolution
- CPU: MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor
- GPU: Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- RAM: 4 GB RAM
- Storage: 64 GB internal storage; expandable with microSD
- OS: HiOS 7.0 based on Android 10
- Rear Camera: 48 MP primary sensor + 2 MP macro lens + 2 MP depth sensor + AI lens along with Penta LED flash
- Front Camera: 16 MP with dual-LED flash
- Others: Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, Dirac Technology
- Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, micro USB
- Battery: 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging
Pricing and Availability in India
- Price: ₹10,999
- Availability: From 16th October