Pete Lau rumored to rejoin OPPO; Carl Pei could also depart from OnePlus

OnePlus launched its first smartphone in 2014 as a “flagship killer” and since then, the company has come a long way and established itself and one of the leading premium smartphone brand globally.

Now, the people who made it possible, the company’s leaders — Pete Lau and Carl Pei, could be heading towards different directions, if the rumors are to be believed.

As per the reports coming from China, Pete Lau, founder and CEO of OnePlus could be joining OPPO as the Chief Product Experience Officer. However, he is expected to continue with his current role of CEO at OnePlus.

On the other hand, Carl Pei, OnePlus’ Global Director is expected to depart from the company pretty soon. However, it’s not yet known what’s the next move from him.

Do note that all this is just rumors and speculation and nothing has been confirmed yet by OPPO or OnePlus or the people involved. However, of this is true, then we are expecting official announcement regarding this in the coming days. We have reached out to OnePlus for an official statement on this, we will update the story once we have it.

It will be interesting to see where these to companies now head, both of which are backed by BBK Electronics — the behemoth that owns world’s leading smartphone brands like OPPO, Vivo, OnePlus, and Realme.

Source 1, Source 2