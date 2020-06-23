How To Set A Nickname Of A Contact On iPhone or iPad

Want to set nicknames of the contacts on your iPhone or iPad? It’s easy to remember nicknames rather than the full names, sometimes the nicknames are short, wacky, or just easy to find. Fortunately, setting up a nickname for contact is easy. Here’s how to set a nickname of contact on your iPhone or iPad.

Note: When you set nicknames, you also need to be sure that you have enabled the contacts setting to show the nickname first. We will show you how.

How to Set Nicknames Of Your Contacts [iPhone/iPad]

Adding nicknames is easy, it all starts with the Contacts app, set a nickname for a contact saved on your iPhone or iPad.

Head to the Contacts app to get started. Tap the name of the contact that you want to set a nickname to. Tap the Edit button. Tap Add Field to add an additional field and then tap the Nickname option. Type the nickname that you want to assign to the contact and then tap the Done button.

How To View Nicknames Of Your Contacts

Once you have set the nicknames of your contacts, you will have to set the option to show nicknames in the Contacts app. Here’s how to do that.

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone and tap Contacts . Tap on Short Name . Enable the option Prefer Nicknames.

This way you can see the nicknames of your contacts that you have set using the method above. This method works for iPad users as well. You can also set nicknames of your contacts for social media apps like Facebook Messenger.

If you like this guide, do visit more tutorials, guides, tips, and tricks related to iPhone and iOS devices. For more updates on the latest smartphones and tech, follow us on our social media profiles.

Instagram | Facebook | TikTok