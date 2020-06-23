Spotify tests in-app advertisements on podcast episode pages

Spotify, one of the leading music streaming platform, has been pushing for a podcast play since quite some time. Earlier this year, during CES, the company had announced Streaming Ad Insertion (SAI) technology that aimed to revolutionize podcast ads.

The service tries to give more data to producers and advertisers, including stats like actual ad impressions, frequency, reach and anonymized audience info. Now, the company is testing a way to make it easier for listeners to access offers.

The company is working on a new tool that simplifies the process of redeeming a deal that you hear during a podcast. The details about the deal or the ad will be shown on the episode page inside the app.

So, instead of remembering the code or a specific URL to redeem the offer, all you have to do is navigate to the episode page and just click on the advertisement under the “episode sponsor” section.

Joel Withrow, Senior Product Manager of Podcast Monetization at Spotify explained: “The average podcast listener has heard a countless number of ads ending with promo codes or show-specific websites, carefully repeated three times so as not to forget it. In-App Offers makes it vastly simpler for listeners to redeem deals whenever they come back to the app, and we can all benefit from one fewer ‘w-w-w-dot’ spelling lesson from our favorite podcast creators.”

However, do note that the feature is currently under testing and is in “alpha” stage. It is currently available in the United States on Last Podcast on the Left and in Germany with on Herrengedeck.