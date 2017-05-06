Moto Z2 Play specs surface; Snapdragon 626 SoC and 4 GB RAM in tow

While we had already seen the leaked press renders of the alleged Moto Z2 Play, the specs of the upcoming smartphone have now surfaced.

According to renowned tipster @evleaks, the Moto Z2 Play is expected to be a slight upgrade but with a slimmer profile with the design language of the Moto G5 series. However, Motorola has apparently compromised on the battery to maintain the slim profile. The handset would have a fingerprint scanner embedded in the Home button.

The Moto Z2 Play is said to have the same 5.5 inch full HD display. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 chipset along with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. Also expected is a 12 MP rear facing camera and a front facing 5 MP camera. The handset would pack in a slightly smaller 3000 mAh battery.