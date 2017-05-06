Xiaomi to launch new Redmi smartphone in India soon; Could be the Redmi 4

Xiaomi has been very active in the Indian market in the last few quarters. After launching the ultra-affordable Redmi 4A, the company now seems to be gearing up to launch the Redmi 4 in India.

Xiaomi India took to twitter to tease its upcoming smartphone launch in India. The company revealed that it would launch a new Redmi smartphone in the country. However, the teaser only has the captions ‘Power in you Hands’. Going by the teaser, we expect that Xiaomi would launch the Redmi 4 in India.

Announcing the launch of a new Redmi smartphone! Want to know more? Stay tuned. #PowerInYourHand pic.twitter.com/DI0D8BobJI — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) May 5, 2017

The Xiaomi Redmi 4 was unveiled late last year in two variants. However, Xiaomi skipped the original version and released the Redmi 4A in India at a very exciting price point. However, now seeing the demand for the handset, it seems to be launching the original variant. However, we still are not sure whether the company would launch both the variants of the Redmi 4 or just one. We should have more details soon.