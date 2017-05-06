TRAI to launch MyCall crowd-sourced call quality rating app

With service quality becoming a major issue for telecom subscribers across the country, TRAI is prepping to launch the MyCall quality-rating app.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) ​Chairman, RS Sharma, revealed that the telecom regulator would soon launch the MyCall app to measure call quality after each call. The regulator believes that this move could help reduce call drop rate and enhance the quality of services for consumers.

The MyCall app is said to work on a crowd sourcing platform where users will be able to choose the number of calls they want to rate. The rating would be on a five-star scale, with one star being poor quality and five stars being excellent quality. Interestingly, the app would assess the call on various parameters including whether it was made indoors or outdoors.

Speaking about the initiative, RS Sharma, Chairman, TRAI, said, “We’ll launch the MyCall app by the month end, we’re leveraging crowd sourcing as we want the consumers to assess the quality of the call. India has ​1.2 billion mobile phone users and even if a small part of them can provide us feedback, it will be good data.”