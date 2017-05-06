Keeping with the demand for affordable 4G smartphones, India-based OKWU has now launched the OKWU Omicron at the hands of Bollywood Actress Sagarika Ghatge.

OKWU has announced the launch of the OKWU Omicron, which is the company’s latest affordable 4G smartphone with a fingerprint scanner. The device has a 5.5 inch IPS display with resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a quad core processor with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

The OKWU Omicron has a 13 MP rear facing auto focus camera with PDAF and LED flash. There is also a front facing 5 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 3000 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity.

Speaking about the OKWU Omicron, Anshuman Atul, CEO, OKWU, said, “Post launch of our first model OKWU Pi, we generated huge market response that has helped us expand into east and south India and has also developed colossal market traction in Maharashtra. With OKWU Omicron we plan to accelerate our growth in operating regions and also look to open operations in northern India. With Omicron we enter into the most competitive and exciting price bracket of Rs 9,000 to Rs 12, 000, which garners the maximum sales for smartphones in India.”

OKWU Omicron specs:

5.5 inch display

1920 x 1080 pixels resolution

1.5 GHz quad core processor

3 GB RAM

32 GB internal memory

13 MP primary camera

5 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0.1 Marshmallow

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE

3000 mAh battery

OKWU Omicron Price and Availability:

The handset priced at Rs. 10499. The phone is available in Silver and Gold colour options.