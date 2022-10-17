Motorola has launched its latest smartphone under the Moto E Series, the Moto E22s highlighting its primary features which are a 90 Hz display, Android 12 out-of-the-box, a stunning design with an IP52 rating, and a 5,000 mAh battery. The Moto E22s is aggressively priced at ₹8,999 for its 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant and is going live on sale before this Diwali i.e. 22nd October 2022.

Motorola has revamped the design of the Moto E Series, the Moto E22s which is the latest smartphone offers stunning looks with IP52 certification meaning it can resist water spills and splashes. The rear camera on the Moto E22s is dual 16 MP + 2 MP sensors with an LED flash, the 16 MP is the main camera while the 2 MP is the depth camera. The front side holds a selfie camera of 8 MP at the notch used for selfie needs.

On the display front, the Moto E22s has a 6.5-inch IPS display with an HD+ resolution (1600 x 720 pixels) and uses a fast 90 Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the screen has a 20:9 aspect ratio, a brightness of 500 nits, and is protected with Panda scratch-resistant glass.

The smartphone also offers a fingerprint scanner on the side embedded in the power button for added security. It runs on Android 12 with unique moto gestures and packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W standard charging (5V, 2A).

The Moto E22s equips an octa-core CPU from MediaTek, it’s an Helio G37 quad-core SoC with eight Cortex-A53 clocked up to a maximum of 2.3 GHz. There are four performance cores with 2.3 GHz and four power-efficient cores with 1.8 GHz speeds. The GPU on the chipset is an IMG PowerVR GE8320 which can be used for lite gaming.

About the variants, you get 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage as the sole variant with support for a microSD card up to 1 TB. The price for the Moto E22s starts at ₹8,999 for its 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage and is going on sale on 22nd October 2022 at 12 PM on Flipkart and all leading retail stores.

The smartphone also comes with a Reliance Jio Offer with benefits from Reliance Jio worth ₹2,549 including ₹2000 cashback on recharge and ₹549 discount on annual Zee5 membership.

Motorola Moto E22s Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch IPS LCD display, HD+ resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 500 nits brightness, Panda Glass protection

Software: Android 12

CPU: MediaTek Helio G37 octa-core SoC (Cortex-A53 processor) clocked up to 2.0 GHz

GPU: IMG PowerVR GE8320 Graphics

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Storage: 64 GB internal storage, microSD card support up to 1 TB

Main Camera: Dual cameras (16 MP main + 2 MP depth camera), LED flash

Selfie Camera: 8 MP

Others: Fingerprint scanner (side-mounted), Moto Gestures

Cellular: 4G LTE network, dual SIM, dual 4G standby support, VoLTE

Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 10W (5V, 2A) standard charging

Motorola Moto E22s Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹8,999 (4 GB + 64 GB )

Availability: 22nd October 2022 at 12 PM on Flipkart and all leading retail stores.

22nd October 2022 at 12 PM on Flipkart and all leading retail stores. Offers: Reliance Jio worth ₹2,549 (including ₹2000 cashback on recharge, ₹549 discount on annual Zee5 membership)

