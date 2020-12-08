As expected, Motorola has today launched its new budget smartphone in the Indian market — Moto G9 Power. The phone was originally announced by the Lenovo-owned company last month.

The smartphone features a 6.8-inch IPS LCD HD+ display that has a punch-hole cutout for the front-facing camera. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC.

It comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot that enables users to further expand the storage capacity up to 512 GB. The device runs Android 10-based My UX and is powered by a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 20W TurboPower fast charging technology.

As for the camera, it features a triple-camera setup on the back that includes a 64-megapixel main lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front side, there’s a 16-megapixel snapper for taking selfies.

The device also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added protection. It is also IP52 rated, making the phone splash-resistant. It comes with support for 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB-C.

The Moto G9 Power comes in two color options in India — Metallic Sage and Electric Violet. Priced at ₹11,999, the smartphone will go on sale via online marketplace Flipkart from 15th December.

Moto G9 Power Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch HD+ LCD screen with 1640 x 720 pixels screen resolution and 20.5:9 aspect ratio

Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform GPU: Adreno 610 GPU

4 GB LPPDDR4x RAM Storage: 64 GB internal storage; expandable up to 512 GB

Android 10 with My UX Rear Camera: 64 MP primary camera with f/1.79 aperture + 2 MP depth sensor + 2 MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture

16 MP front-facing camera with f/2.25 aperture Others: Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, Dust and Water-resistant (IP52)

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS / GLONASS / Beidou, NFC, and USB Type-C Battery: 6,000 mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast charging

Pricing and Availability in India