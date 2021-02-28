Reliance Jio announces New JioPhone 2021 Plans – Details and Pricing 

Reliance Jio, one of the most popular telecom operators in the Indian market, has now launched new JioPhone 2021 plans, which as the name indicates, it targeted towards the users of its feature phone JioPhone.

The company is offering two new plans, priced at Rs 1,999 and Rs 1,499. The costlier plan comes with JioPhone plus 24 months of unlimited service. It offers unlimited local, national, and roaming voice calls, unlimited data with a cap of 2GB per month.

On the other hand, the cheaper plan, which costs Rs 1,499 also comes with JioPhone and unlimited services but the validity of the plans is only one year. It includes unlimited calling benefit, and high speed 2GB data for every month.

It’s noteworthy that these two plans are only eligible for new subscribers and not the existing users. However, for the existing users, the company has announced a new plan that costs Rs 749 and comes with a validity of one year. It offers unlimited local, national, and roaming voice calling and internet with a 2GB monthly data cap.

JioPhone Rs 749 Plan

Cost: Rs 749

Voice Calling: Unlimited

Data: 2 GB per month

Validity: 1 Years

Applicable For: Existing Users

JioPhone Rs 1,499 Plan

Cost: Rs 1,499

Voice Calling: Unlimited

Data: 2 GB per month

Validity: 1 Years

Applicable For: New Users

JioPhone Rs 1,999 Plan