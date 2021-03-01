Windows 10 may get native Android app support later this year

Microsoft has been adding more and more features to the Your Phone application for select Samsung smartphones. However, the company has been working on a bigger project of adding native Android app support for the Windows 10 operating system and it seems that its introduction could happen soon.

The Redmond-giant has been working on “Project Latte” which aims to help developers package mobile apps as MSIX and enable native support for the Android subsystem. It is built on top of Windows Subsystem for Linux and will initially have support for apps published by developers in Windows store.

Apart from offering support for native Android applications in the Windows 10 operating system, the project could also solve the “app gap” problem and improve the Windows Store experience on Windows 10 ARM and upcoming Windows 10X.

A report claims that the first preview of this new project could be released by the company in the second half of this year. The company is also reportedly planning to replace Google APIs with Windows APIs to offer native app compatibility.

Microsoft will also allow users to sideload Android applications with the developer mode enabled in the Developer Settings. However, apps that require GMS integration, such as Gmail and Google Play Store, won’t work.

