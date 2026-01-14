Noise has expanded its smartwatch lineup with the launch of the NoiseFit Pro 6R, adding a round-dial model to its Pro Series portfolio. Key highlights include a 1.46-inch AMOLED display with 1,000 peak brightness, Bluetooth calling, dedicated GPS, stainless steel body with a circular design, up to 7 days of battery life, and more.

The smartwatch sports a 1.46-inch AMOLED display that supports up to 1000 nits peak brightness and Always-On Display (AOD) functionality. It has a stainless steel body with a circular design and comes in three variants – Silicone Strap variant in Black and Starlight Gold colors, Leather Strap in Brown and Black colors, and Metal Strap in Titanium and Chrome Black colors.

The NoiseFit Pro 6R comes with Noise AI Pro, which enables voice-based interactions for everyday tasks. Users can access health data, set reminders, control smartwatch functions, and even call saved contacts using voice commands. The watch also introduces Super Notifications, a feature designed to prioritise important alerts such as OTPs, payment confirmations, ride bookings, and delivery updates, while filtering less relevant notifications.

For fitness and health tracking, the NoiseFit Pro 6R includes built-in GPS for outdoor activity tracking, covering metrics such as distance and pace. It also offers native Strava integration for syncing workouts. Other health features include guided workout courses, one-tap measurement for heart rate, SpO₂, and stress levels, sleep tracking with Sleep Score, and female cycle tracking.

Additional features include Bluetooth calling, TWS connectivity, Emergency SOS with siren, and 30m water resistance for everyday protection. The smartwatch is rated to deliver up to 7 days of battery life under regular usage, with reduced endurance when AOD is enabled. It supports both Android and iOS devices and works with the NoiseFit app for detailed insights and customisation.

The NoiseFit Pro 6R is priced at ₹6,999 for its Silicone Strap variant in Black and Starlight Gold colors; ₹6,999 for its Leather Strap in Brown and Black colors; and ₹7,999 for its Metal Strap in Titanium and Chrome Black colors. The smartwatch will be available through GoNoise.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and select offline retail stores.

