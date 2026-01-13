Sennheiser has launched the Sennheiser HD 500 BAM boom arm microphone in India, expanding voice support for its HD 500 series audiophile headphones. The Sennheiser HD 500 BAM is not a standalone microphone; instead, it connects directly to compatible headphones using a single-sided twist-lock connector, enabling voice input for gaming, calls, livestreams, and work-from-home use.

The HD 500 BAM accessory features a 10mm electret condenser microphone with a cardioid pickup pattern, designed to focus on the user’s voice while minimising background noise. It comes with a flexible boom arm, fixed cabling, and three foam windscreens, one pre-installed and two spares included in the box.

As a first-party accessory, the HD 500 BAM is intended to eliminate the need for third-party microphone solutions. It is compatible with several HD 500 series models, including the Sennheiser HD 560S, Sennheiser HD 599 SE, Sennheiser HD 505, Sennheiser HD 569, and Sennheiser HD 620S, allowing existing headphones to be used for voice communication without additional setup.

Installation is handled through a twist-and-lock mechanism and takes only a few seconds. The 1.5m cable includes in-line controls for volume adjustment and microphone muting. The microphone uses a 4-pole 3.5mm CTIA connector, making it compatible with PCs, Macs, gaming consoles, laptops, and smartphones. A Y-adapter is included for systems with separate headphone and microphone ports.

Commenting on the launch, Saahil Kumar, General Manager, Sonova Consumer Hearing, said, “While gamers and professionals value the immersive sound and comfort of the HD 500 series, the lack of a dedicated microphone often leads to compromise. The HD 500 BAM is a simple and elegant solution that improves both input and output without changing what users already appreciate about their headphones. It is a natural addition to everyday headphones and a useful accessory for anyone looking for a complete audio setup.”

The Sennheiser HD 500 BAM is priced at ₹4,990 in India and is available starting today, i.e., 13th January 2026, on Sennheiser’s official website, Amazon.in, and select retail partners. Sennheiser is also offering bundle options with compatible HD 500 series headphones, including the HD 560S, HD 599 SE, HD 505, HD 569, and HD 620S.

