Call of Duty may soon make its way to Nintendo’s next-generation console, the Nintendo Switch 2, according to recent findings from datamined game files. References to Nintendo were reportedly discovered within the code of a recent Call of Duty update, suggesting that the franchise could be preparing to support Nintendo’s platform.

The discovery was shared by X user Reality (via VGC), who found multiple mentions of Nintendo while analysing the latest Call of Duty update. In the game’s backend code, Nintendo appears alongside existing supported platforms such as Sony, Microsoft, Steam, and UbiConnect.

Specifically, Nintendo was listed under the “PlatformFamily” category, and also appeared in the “ClientPlatformFamilyToAccountType” section, where account systems like PSN, Xbox Live, Battle.net, and Steam are mentioned. Nintendo was referenced with a placeholder Nintendo account type, hinting at early or unfinished platform integration.

Yeah it's looking like Nintendo x COD is imminent, whenever the next round of Nintendo announcements are, expect that pic.twitter.com/ojiEUQnHDM — Reality (@realityuk) January 11, 2026

Based on these findings, the dataminer suggested that a Nintendo x Call of Duty announcement could be “imminent.” If confirmed, Call of Duty would likely debut on the Nintendo Switch 2 rather than the original Switch, given the newer console’s improved hardware capabilities and support for modern AAA titles.

Such a release would also mark the beginning of Microsoft’s long-standing commitment to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo platforms. Microsoft signed a 10-year licensing agreement with Nintendo in 2022 during its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, promising to bring the franchise to Nintendo systems.

An official announcement could arrive during an upcoming showcase. Microsoft is hosting an Xbox Developer Direct on 22nd January 2026, where titles like Forza Horizon 6, Fable, and Beast of Reincarnation will be showcased, along with a reportedly unannounced fourth title.

However, a Nintendo Direct may be a more likely venue. While Nintendo has not confirmed its next Direct presentation, rumours suggest one could take place in February.

Ahead of the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Activision had already confirmed that it was working with Nintendo to bring Call of Duty to its platforms. Black Ops 7 launched on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles on 14th November 2025, but no Call of Duty title has yet been released on Nintendo Switch or the upcoming Switch 2.

For now, Nintendo and Activision have not made an official announcement, but the newly surfaced code references suggest that Call of Duty’s long-awaited debut on a Nintendo console could be closer than expected.