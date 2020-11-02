Nokia 10 PureView to have SD875 SoC and Sapphire Glass display

HMD Global is reportedly working on a successor of its flagship Nokia 9.3 PureView smartphone, which is expected to be named Nokia 10 PureView. The phone seems to be in the early stage of development but a new report has surfaced online that sheds light on what we could expect.

As per the report, the upcoming flagship smartphone will come with a Sapphire Glass display and have a stainless steel frame. Being a flagship smartphone, the device is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 chipset, which will be officially announced next month.

In the camera department, the smartphone is expected to have a multi-camera setup on the backside, similar to the one found on the Nokia 8 Sirocco. As usual, we expect the company to use Zeiss optics for the camera mechanism.

The Nokia 9.3 PureView smartphone is expected to get launched this month at a special event organized by HMD Global. Along with that, other Nokia smartphones, including Nokia 7.3 5G and Nokia 6.3 are also expected to go official but there’s no confirmation from the Finnish company so far.

As for the Nokia 10 PureView, the smartphone is expected to go official in the second half of 2021. However, we would advise you to take this with a pinch of salt as Nokia has a tendency to delay the launch of smartphones, especially the flagship ones.

