Nokia 5310 feature phone launched in India for Rs 3399

HMD Global, the company behind the new Nokia-branded phones, has now announced the Nokia 5310 feature phone in the Indian market. For those who are unaware, the device was first introduced in March.

The phone has a 2.4-inch QVGA display with 320 x 240 pixels resolution and is powered by the MT6260A processor. It packs 8 MB of RAM and has 16 MB of internal storage with support for microSD card of up to 32 GB.

As for the camera, there’s a VGA sensor on the back with an LED flash. The phone runs Series 30+ OS and supports 2G (900/1800), Bluetooth 3.9, and microSD slot as connectivity options.

It is powered by a 1200 mAh removable battery that is promised to offer 7.5 hours talk time and standby time up to 22 days when using Dual SIM, and up to 30 days when using just Single SIM.

The Nokia 5310 comes in White with Red and Black with Red colors for a price of Rs. 3399. It will be available through Amazon.in starting from June 23rd.

Nokia 5310 Key Features

2.4-inch QVGA display

MT6260A processor, 8 MB RAM

16 MB internal storage, expandable up to 32 GB with microSD

Series 30+ OS

VGA rear camera with LED flash

Dual front facing speakers

2G (900/1800), Bluetooth 3.9, micro USB

1200mAh removable battery with up to 7.5 hours talk time

Pricing and Availability in India