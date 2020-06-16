Motorola One Fusion+ goes official in India for Rs 16999

As promised, Motorola has announced its new mid-range smartphone in the Indian market — Motorola One Fusion+. It comes with a plastic body and has a glossy finish with curved edges.

It features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ 19.5:9 ‘Total Vision’ display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform. It is coupled with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The camera department has a quad-camera setup on the back that consists of a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, a 5 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 16 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, LTEPP, SUPL, GLONASS, Galileo, and USB Type-C port. The device runs Android 10 OS and is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 15W TurboPower fast charging support.

The Motorola One Fusion+ is available in Moonlight White and Twilight Blue colors for a price of Rs 16,999. It will be available for purchase in India from 24th June through the online marketplace Flipkart.

Motorola One Fusion+ Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch Full HD+ Total Vision display with 2340 × 1080 pixels resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support

Pricing and Availability in India

Price: Rs 16,999

Rs 16,999 Availability: From 24th June

The company had recently launched the Motorola Moto G Fast and Moto E budget smartphones in the United States. The launch comes just months after the company unveiled its Motorola Edge and Edge+ flagship smartphones.