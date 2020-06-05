Motorola recently launched the Moto Edge and Edge+ premium smartphones after a long time. But now, the company is back to launching budget devices, which is its bread and butter.

While the company has already launched devices like Moto G Power and Moto G Stylus, the two more devices are coming on 12th June — one in the G-series and the other one in the E-series.

Moto G Fast

The Moto G Fast sounds like the fastest offering from the company but that’s not the case. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and packs 3 GB of RAM. So, given the specs, it’s not the fastest Motorola mid-range offering.

It features a 6.4-inch “MaxVision” HD display with 1560 x 720 pixels screen resolution. It packs 32 GB of internal storage with support for expandable storage up to 512 GB using a microSD card.

In the camera department, it has a triple-camera setup on the back that features a 16 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro lens, and an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, there’s an 8 MP snapper for taking selfies.

The phone runs Android 10 OS and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery. Interestingly, it is also IP52 rated to make it “water repellant” for the occasional drip or rain shower.

Moto E (2020)

This seventh generation Moto E smartphone is a substantial upgrade over the last year’s Moto E6. It comes with a 6.2-inch HD display with 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution, just like the G Fast.

Under the hood, it is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 632 chipset which was announced in 2018. It packs 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. The rear camera has been upgraded to dual-camera system featuring a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor.

This one too runs the latest Android 10 operating system and is rated IPX2 for water and dust resistant which is good splash at best. For the first time in the E-series, it comes with a rear fingerprint sensor. The device is powered by a 3550 mAh battery.

Pricing and Availability