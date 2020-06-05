Mi Notebook’s name and key features leaked ahead of launch

Xiaomi recently confirmed that it will be launching its first laptop in the Indian market on 11th June. It has also been revealed that the device will be a part of the Mi branding and not the Redmi brand.

Now, just days ahead of the official launch, a leaked picture has shed light on the upcoming device’s name as well as some of the key features of the laptop.

As per the leak, the laptop will be named Mi Notebook Horizon Edition, which will be making its global debut in the Indian market, as the company confirmed in its launch event invitation, and will be India-exclusive.

Further, some key features of the device has also surfaced online, thanks to tipster Ishan Agarwal. He has revealed that the device will come with a 14-inch bezel-less display which the company is calling “Horizon Edge” display.

The device will come packed with SSD storage but the memory configuration still remains unknown. It will come with DTS audio and is also claimed to offer 10 hours of battery life when fully charged.

We are expecting Xiaomi to launch a few different variants of the Mi Notebook Horizon Edition in the Indian market to cater to different price segments. We should know more about the device in the coming days.

