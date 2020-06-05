How to deactivate or delete your Facebook account on iPhone

If you are considering to get off Facebook for whatever reason, be it privacy concerns or the company’s policies, in this guide we’ll show you how you can remove your Facebook account from the iPhone application.

You can two options — either deactivate the account which can be reactivated whenever you decide it’s time to get back on the social media platform, or you can entirely delete your account.

How to delete your Facebook account

Open the Facebook app on your iPhone and tap on the hamburger icon (three lines) in the bottom right corner. Now, scroll down to the bottom and tap on “Settings & Privacy” and under that, tap on “Settings”. In the settings page, scroll down and choose “Account Ownership and Control” and tap on “Deactivation” or “Deletion”. Once you tap on the option, follow the prompts to delete your account.

Do keep in mind that deleting your Facebook account will also delete Messenger and all the messages too. So, it’s a good idea to download a copy of all your information and data from Facebook before going ahead with the deletion process.

The company recently rolled out a new feature that allows users to bulk delete or hide select posts from the timeline. We’ve made a step-by-step guide of the entire process.