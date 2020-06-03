How to bulk delete Facebook posts from your profile

A couple of days ago, Facebook released a new feature that allows users to see everything they posted on the social media platform and narrow down the result with filters like “date” or “people”.

Further, the company now also allows users to bulk delete the posts from the timeline. Thanks to this new feature, you can now easily remove the content that you no longer want to display on your profile. In this guide, we’ll show you a step-by-step process on how you can do this.

How to bulk delete Facebook posts

Step 1: Open the Facebook application on your iPhone or Android smartphone.

Step 2: Go to your Profile page. To do so, tap on your profile photo in the top-left corner of the app’s home screen.

Step 3: Once you are on your profile page, tap on the “Go to Activity Log” button. If you don’t see the button, tap on the hamburger menu and then tap on “Activity Log”.

Step 4: In the log page, tap on “Manage Activity” and then choose “Your Posts”.

Step 5: Now you’ll be able to select multiple posts by filtering then based on category, date, or people and bulk delete them If you want to remove them but just want to hide those posts, just Archive them.

Do note that this is a new feature and it still being rolled out by the company. So, if you are not seeing the option on your profile, check back later once it is rolled out to everyone.

If you are planning to delete your Facebook profile, it’s a good idea to download all your data from the social media platform. Click here to check out our guide on getting all your data from Facebook.