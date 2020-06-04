Here’s how you can recall a sent email in Gmail [Guide]

Some times, when you are writing an email and accidentally send the Send button or just regret sending the email without proofreading it. At such times, you just wish there was an option to undo the sent email or recall the email.

While several premium email applications are offering a feature to recall the sent email, you don’t necessarily need to spend money on premium apps just for this feature. Google’s free email service — Gmail comes with the undo send feature.

In this guide, we’ll show you a step-by-step process on how you can enable Undo Send feature in Gmail and use it.

How to use Undo Send feature in Gmail

Step 1: Log-in to your Gmail account on your computer using any browser.

Step 2: After logging in, click on the “Settings” option or the gear icon in the top-right.

Step 3: In the Settings screen, under the “General” tab, you’ll find an option named “Undo Send”. The feature is now enabled for every user by default.

Step 4: Now, in the box right next to the Undo Send text, select the number of seconds for the cancellation period. If you select 30 seconds, you’ll be able to recall the email or undo send for 30 seconds after clicking the send button.

However, do note that all the recipients will receive your messages a little late. But, it’s better to have a slight delay than to send emails with errors and misspelled words.

Now, when you send an email, along with the notification that says “Message Sent”, there will be a button with the word “Undo”. Just click on it and your email will be unsent and you’ll get the confirmation saying “sending undone”.