Nokia 9 flagship smartphone specs and pricing leaked

By Jonathan Pereira
Nokia just made a massive re-entry into the smartphone industry earlier this year. However, the company doesn’t seem to be planning on taking it slow and may be working hard to get its line-up into the market.

According to sources, Nokia is currently working on its flagship Nokia 9. A reports now reveals the detailed specs and pricing of the upcoming handset. For starters, the smartphone is said to have a premium design with an iris scanner. The handset is expected to have a massive 5.5 inch Quad HD OLED display.

Interestingly, the flagship Nokia 9 is said to be powered by the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset and would come with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage on-board. Another major highlight of the device is the 22 MP dual rear camera setup with Carl-Zeiss lens.

The report reveals that the flagship Nokia 9 is expected to be released towards the end of Q3 2017. As such we can expect the announcement in July or August. The smartphone is expected to be priced at $699, whereas in India it is expected to retail at Rs. 44999.

5 Comments on "Nokia 9 flagship smartphone specs and pricing leaked"

VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI

now that’s what I was waiting for!! hope they launch it soon, coz 2017 gonna be Nokia year after that!!

28 seconds ago
Liu Min Han

When will Nokia come to India?

53 minutes 11 seconds ago
Ajay Thakur

Top notch specs! I hope Nokia makes a remarkable comeback, I really want to see them succeed.

1 hour 2 minutes ago
Ankit Kr

Wow nokia offer phone about 45k

1 hour 12 minutes ago
EUB TANI

Wow … Nokia always Rockkk..

1 hour 30 minutes ago
