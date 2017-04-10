Micromax Bharat 2 listed online with Android 6.0 Marshmallow and VoLTE support

Earlier last week, we saw an image of the retail box of Micromax Bharat 2 surfacing online. There were also reports that the device is being sold through offline retail stores. Well, Micromax has now officially introduced the Bharat 2, and, the device has been listed on the company’s website with its specifications.

The Micromax Bharat 2 is an entry-level smartphone. It is powered by Spreadtrum SC9832 quad-core processor which is clocked at 1.3 GHz and has 512 MB RAM at its disposal. The Micromax Bharat 2 sports a 4-inch display which has a resolution of 800 x 480 pixels.

The device boots up to Android 6.0 Marshmallow and is kept on by a 1300 mAh battery. At the back, the Bharat 2 has a 2 MP camera below which is the LED flash and Micromax logo. Further down, you can also see the speakers. Also, for selfies, you get a VGA camera on the front.

The Micromax Bharat 2 has 4 GB of internal storage out of which 2 GB is available to the user. However, users can expand the storage up to 32 GB by using a microSD card. Besides, the Micromax Bharat 2 also supports 4G VoLTE.

Micromax hasn’t announced the price of the Bharat 2 yet, however, the retail box of the device that leaked last week showed ₹3750 as the MRP. Having said that, the device is reportedly being sold for ₹3499 at offline retail stores.