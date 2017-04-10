Coolpad and Xiaomi both targets the same affordable smartphone market and their smartphones offer several features at a cutting edge price. Coolpad recently launched a lite variant of Coolpad Note 5 at a price of ₹8,199. On the other hand, Xiaomi also came up with its ultra-affordable smartphone Redmi 4A at ₹5,999. We decided to compare them head to head. Here’s Xiaomi Redmi Note 4A vs Coolpad Note 5 Lite specs comparison.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4A vs Coolpad Note 5 Lite – Specs Comparison

Specifications Xiaomi Redmi 4A Coolpad Note 5 Lite Release Date 20th March 2016 16th March 2017 Price ₹5,999 ₹8,199 Display 5.0-inch HD IPS Display (1280 x 720 pixels resolution | 294 ppi) 5.0-inch IPS HD Display (1280 x 720 pixels resolution | 294 ppi) with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3 Operating System MIUI 8.1 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow Android 6.0 Marshmallow, CoolUI 8.0 on top Fingerprint Scanner N/A Yes, at the back CPU 1.4 GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 (MSM8917), 28nm LP 1.0 GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 processor, MediaTek MT6735CP GPU Adreno 308 (500 MHz) Mali-T720 MP2 Memory 2 GB RAM, LPDDR3 (667MHz) 3 GB LPDDR3 RAM Storage 16 GB internal storage, MicroSD up to 128 GB (SIM2 Slot) 16 GB internal storage, MicroSD up to 64 GB (SIM2 Slot) Rear Camera 13 MP f/2.2, single LED flash, 1080p video @30fps 13 MP f/2.2, autofocus, LED flash, 720p video @30fps Front Camera 5 MP, 720p video @30fps 8 MP f/2.2, LED Flash, 720p video @30fps Cellular 4G Network, Micro + Nano SIM (GSM + GSM), SIM2 as MicroSD, VoLTE-enabled 4G LTE, Dual nano SIM (GSM + GSM), SIM2 as MicroSD, VoLTE-enabled Battery 3,120 mAh (non-removable) 2,500 mAh Li-Po (non-removable) Dimensions 139.9 mm x 70.4 mm x 8.5 mm 145.3 mm x 72.3 mm x 8.7 mm Weight 131.5 grams 148 grams

On the design front, the Redmi 4A is more compact and lightweight while the Note 5 Lite makes its presence with a premium feel by its metallic body and shiny 2.5D curved glass. Coolpad Note 5 Lite is no doubt superior in the design segment.

Coolpad Note 5 Lite – Selfies Turn Out To Be Better

Coolpad Note 5 Lite clearly takes out the selfie camera competition by offering an 8 MP camera with LED flash in contrast to the 5 MP camera on the Redmi 4A. Selfies turn out to be better on the Note 5 Lite. The LED flash aids the camera in low light situations.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A Leads The Battery Runtime

Xiaomi Redmi 4A packs a large 3,120 mAh battery that should give you a rough idea about its battery life. There’s a little less 2,500 mAh battery on Coolpad Note 5 Lite. The Redmi Note 4A lasted about 2 days on moderate usage whereas the Note 5 Lite lasted 1.5 days. On Note 5 Lite, we got a 4 hours screen on time while the Redmi 4A showed very good 5.5 hours screen on time.

Higher RAM, More Multi-Tasking

The Xiaomi Redmi 4A is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC laced with 2 GB RAM. Coolpad Note 5 Lite uses a MediaTek MT6735CP combined with 3 GB RAM (higher RAM than Redmi 4A offers). As the RAM amount increases, the apps can reside in the memory for quick access indicating better multitasking experience. Coolpad Note 5 Lite gains a plus one.

Please note that the processor also plays an important role in multitasking. A 1.4 GHz processor will definitely give better app performance as compared to the 1.0 GHz processor. The Redmi 4A is a tad ahead in the performance but the real-time results won’t be easily noticeable.

Conclusion: Which one wins?

Feature-wise, Coolpad Note 5 Lite ticks all the right boxes. It has a good selfie camera with LED flash, boasts a fast fingerprint scanner, plenty amount of RAM, a sleek design, and the list goes on. If you would want to pick one from these two, Coolpad Note 5 Lite would be a wise decision. Contrarily, if you’ve less money to spend on a smartphone, you probably won’t go wrong with the Redmi 4A. It still holds the crown of the budget smartphones.

Do check out the reviews as well.