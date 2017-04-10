CoolpadXiaomi

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4A vs Coolpad Note 5 Lite [Specs Comparison]

By Divyang Makwana
2

Coolpad and Xiaomi both targets the same affordable smartphone market and their smartphones offer several features at a cutting edge price. Coolpad recently launched a lite variant of Coolpad Note 5 at a price of ₹8,199. On the other hand, Xiaomi also came up with its ultra-affordable smartphone Redmi 4A at ₹5,999. We decided to compare them head to head. Here’s Xiaomi Redmi Note 4A vs Coolpad Note 5 Lite specs comparison.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4A vs Coolpad Note 5 Lite – Specs Comparison

SpecificationsXiaomi Redmi 4ACoolpad Note 5 Lite
Release Date20th March 201616th March 2017
Price₹5,999₹8,199
Display5.0-inch HD IPS Display (1280 x 720 pixels resolution | 294 ppi)5.0-inch IPS HD Display (1280 x 720 pixels resolution | 294 ppi) with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3
Operating SystemMIUI 8.1 based on Android 6.0.1 MarshmallowAndroid 6.0 Marshmallow, CoolUI 8.0 on top
Fingerprint ScannerN/A Yes, at the back
CPU1.4 GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 (MSM8917), 28nm LP1.0 GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 processor, MediaTek MT6735CP
GPUAdreno 308 (500 MHz)Mali-T720 MP2
Memory2 GB RAM, LPDDR3 (667MHz)3 GB LPDDR3 RAM
Storage16 GB internal storage, MicroSD up to 128 GB (SIM2 Slot)16 GB internal storage, MicroSD up to 64 GB (SIM2 Slot)
Rear Camera13 MP f/2.2, single LED flash, 1080p video @30fps13 MP f/2.2, autofocus, LED flash, 720p video @30fps
Front Camera5 MP, 720p video @30fps8 MP f/2.2, LED Flash, 720p video @30fps
Cellular4G Network, Micro + Nano SIM (GSM + GSM), SIM2 as MicroSD, VoLTE-enabled4G LTE, Dual nano SIM (GSM + GSM), SIM2 as MicroSD, VoLTE-enabled
Battery3,120 mAh (non-removable)2,500 mAh Li-Po (non-removable)
Dimensions139.9 mm x 70.4 mm x 8.5 mm145.3 mm x 72.3 mm x 8.7 mm
Weight131.5 grams148 grams

On the design front, the Redmi 4A is more compact and lightweight while the Note 5 Lite makes its presence with a premium feel by its metallic body and shiny 2.5D curved glass. Coolpad Note 5 Lite is no doubt superior in the design segment.

Coolpad Note 5 Lite – Selfies Turn Out To Be Better

Coolpad Note 5 Lite clearly takes out the selfie camera competition by offering an 8 MP camera with LED flash in contrast to the 5 MP camera on the Redmi 4A. Selfies turn out to be better on the Note 5 Lite. The LED flash aids the camera in low light situations.

Coolpad Note 5 Lite 8 MP Front Camera With LED Flash
Coolpad Note 5 Lite 8 MP Front Camera With LED Flash

Xiaomi Redmi 4A Leads The Battery Runtime

Xiaomi Redmi 4A packs a large 3,120 mAh battery that should give you a rough idea about its battery life. There’s a little less 2,500 mAh battery on Coolpad Note 5 Lite. The Redmi Note 4A lasted about 2 days on moderate usage whereas the Note 5 Lite lasted 1.5 days. On Note 5 Lite, we got a 4 hours screen on time while the Redmi 4A showed very good 5.5 hours screen on time.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A Packs A 3,120 mAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi 4A Packs A 3,120 mAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi 4A Battery Life (2 Days)
Xiaomi Redmi 4A Battery Life (2 Days)
Coolpad Note 5 Lite Battery Life (1.5 Days)
Coolpad Note 5 Lite Battery Life (1.5 Days)

Higher RAM, More Multi-Tasking

The Xiaomi Redmi 4A is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC laced with 2 GB RAM. Coolpad Note 5 Lite uses a MediaTek MT6735CP combined with 3 GB RAM (higher RAM than Redmi 4A offers). As the RAM amount increases, the apps can reside in the memory for quick access indicating better multitasking experience. Coolpad Note 5 Lite gains a plus one.

Please note that the processor also plays an important role in multitasking. A 1.4 GHz processor will definitely give better app performance as compared to the 1.0 GHz processor. The Redmi 4A is a tad ahead in the performance but the real-time results won’t be easily noticeable.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A CPU-Z
Xiaomi Redmi 4A CPU-Z
Coolpad Note 5 Lite CPU-Z
Coolpad Note 5 Lite CPU-Z

Conclusion: Which one wins?

Feature-wise, Coolpad Note 5 Lite ticks all the right boxes. It has a good selfie camera with LED flash, boasts a fast fingerprint scanner, plenty amount of RAM, a sleek design, and the list goes on. If you would want to pick one from these two, Coolpad Note 5 Lite would be a wise decision. Contrarily, if you’ve less money to spend on a smartphone, you probably won’t go wrong with the Redmi 4A. It still holds the crown of the budget smartphones.

Do check out the reviews as well.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A Review

2 Comments on "Xiaomi Redmi Note 4A vs Coolpad Note 5 Lite [Specs Comparison]"

VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI

I would choose 4A for the price since it’s giving u what u pay for, not the same condition with Note5 lite..

2 minutes 26 seconds ago
Ajay Thakur

Both these phones are really amazing in their price range!

2 hours 5 minutes ago
