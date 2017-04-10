Telenor offers 2 GB data per day for its new prepaid customers

While Reliance Jio has finally started charging for its data services, the rival operators are trying hard to compete with the very low pricings offered by the new-comer.

Telenor has introduced the FRC 103 plan for its new prepaid customers. The plan offers bundled voice and data benefits to the new users. The pack, which is priced at Rs. 103, offers talk time of Rs. 25. The pack is valid for 90 days from the date of recharge. Customers can then shift to another rate cutter pack after the period.

The FRC 103 plan offers local and STD voice calls for 25 paise per minute. Additionally, the pack offers unlimited 4G mobile data for 60 days with a daily FUP limit of 2 GB. However, this plan is applicable only to Telenor’s 4G circles which include Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Agra and Varanasi.