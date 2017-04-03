Micromax Bharat 2 goes on sale for Rs. 3499

Micromax has shared its vision of focusing on the affordable 4G smartphone line-up with its latest Bharat series. Now the Micromax Bharat 2 has surfaced.

According to retailer Mahesh Telecom, the Micromax Bharat 2 is now on sale at retail stores across India. The handset, which is an entry-level Android smartphone, boasts of 4G VoLTE support and a very affordable price point. While the stocks are apparently available with retailers, Micromax is expected to make an official announcement soon.

According to the listing, the Micromax Bharat 2 has a small 4 inch display. The smartphone is said to be powered by a quad core Spreadtrum processor along with 512 MB of RAM and 4 GB of internal storage. The phone is equipped with a 2 MP rear facing camera and a front facing VGA camera. The handset is priced at Rs. 3499.