Android Apps

WhatsApp to implement UPI-based digital payment system for its users in India

By Jonathan Pereira
6

With the demonetisation drive, the government has been focusing towards a cashless economy backed by UPI-enabled payment. Soon after Truecaller announced UPI-based payment support for its app in India, WhatsApp also seems to be planning to implement the feature for its Indian users.

WhatsApp to implement UPI-based digital payment system for its users in India

According to reports from The Ken, WhatsApp is planning on implementing a peer-to-peer payment system in India that would be powered by the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) within six months. The company is currently said to be hiring a head of digital transactions specializing in UPI, Aadhaar and BHIM payment.

Reiterating the company’s focus on the Indian market, WhatsApp co-founder, Brian Acton has hinted about the possibility of entering the digital payments space in the country this year. While the company was initially considering the existing mobile wallets, the recent RBI guidelines and the growing universal popularity of UPI apparently made it the ideal choice.

We expect WhatsApp to follow the same model as Truecaller to implement digital payments. WhatsApp users will be able to create or use an existing Virtual Payment Address (VPA) to carry out financial transactions. Users would then be able to send or request money from their contacts directly through the app.

You might also likeMore from author

Leave a Reply

6 Comments on "WhatsApp to implement UPI-based digital payment system for its users in India"

VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI

I just hope it will be as safe as the other digital payment systems!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours 39 minutes ago
Ankit Kr

Expanding his power….

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 hours 11 minutes ago
Rahul Kashyap

Is great to hear that. 😊😊

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 hours 24 minutes ago
Liu Min Han

Good move by WhatsApp, adding more functionality.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 hours 21 minutes ago
Gopal Marda

Now that’s some cool innovation to drive Digital Payments!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 hours 40 minutes ago
Ajay Thakur

Wow! WhatsApp + UPI seems like a killer combo.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
11 hours 3 minutes ago
wpDiscuz