Android 7.1.2 Nougat update now rolling out to Nexus and Pixel devices

After rolling out the Android 7.1.2 Nougat update for the Nexus Player and Pixel C, Google is now rolling out the 7.1.2 Nougat update to more Nexus and Pixel devices which include Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Pixel and Pixel XL.

The 7.1.2 Nougat was first released in late January this year as a beta update for the aforementioned devices. This update doesn’t bring any major new features and is only a maintenance release which comes with some bug fixes, performance improvements, and yes, fingerprint gestures to the Nexus 5X and 6P.

Here’s what the Android 7.1.2 Nougat update brings to Nexus 5X/6P:

Enhanced notification stability

Fingerprint swipe on 5X/6P

General connectivity improvements

Battery usage alerts

And this is what the 7.1.2 Nougat update brings to Pixel and Pixel XL:

Improved fingerprint swipe performance

Bluetooth connectivity improvements

Battery usage alerts

The update is rolled out over the air, and, it will be quite a while till the update reaches your device. However, if you can’t wait to get this update on your Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Pixel or Pixel XL, you can flash the OTA or factory images on your device.

Also, this update won’t be rolled out to Nexus 6 and Nexus 9 as they are already past Google’s support window for Android version updates.

Download Links: OTA Files | Factory Images