After launching the Moto G5 Plus in India last year, Motorola has today launched the Moto G5 in the country at an event held in New Delhi.

The Motorola Moto G5 is the smaller variant of the Moto G5 Plus. Both these smartphones were unveiled in February during MWC 2017. The Moto G5 is powered by Snapdragon 430 SoC which is laced with 3 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 505 GPU.

The Moto G5 boasts a metal body design and also comes with a fingerprint scanner at the front. Unlike its predecessor, the fingerprint scanner on the Moto G5 is rectangle in shape with rounded corners. While the Motorola Moto G5 doesn’t come with capacitive navigation buttons, their actions can be performed by making different gestures on the fingerprint scanner. However, if you find it difficult to use, you can always enable the on-screen navigation buttons while trading off that little extra space on the screen.

We already told you that the Motorola Moto G5 is a bit smaller than the Moto G5 Plus. Well, while the Moto G5 Plus comes with a 5.2-inch display, the Moto G5 sports a 5-inch display. The Moto G5 boots up to Android 7.0 Nougat and ships with a 2800 mAh battery. The device also comes with water-repellent coating which makes it resistant to occasional splashes of water.

Motorola Moto G5 specifications:

CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor

1.4 GHz Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB GPU: Adreno 505

Adreno 505 Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass 3

5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass 3 Rear Camera: 13 MP with dual-LED flash

13 MP with dual-LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, Wi-Fi

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, Wi-Fi SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Water-repellent nano coating

Fingerprint Scanner, Water-repellent nano coating Colors: Lunar Gray, Fine Gold

Lunar Gray, Fine Gold Battery: 2800 mAh with Turbo Charging

Motorola Moto G5 Price and Availability:

Price: ₹11,999 (₹1000 cashback for Amazon Prime members using Pay balance)

₹11,999 (₹1000 cashback for Amazon Prime members using Pay balance) Availability: Available exclusively on Amazon India from 11:59 pm tonight

Motorola Moto G5 Launch Day Offers: