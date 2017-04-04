Aircel now offers free mobile internet at night

With the growing competition ensuing after the entry of Reliance Jio, rival operators have been releasing competitive tariff plans and offering freebies. Now Aircel is offering free internet to its users at night.

Aircel has announced the launch of the Aircel Goodnights offer for all its prepaid customers across India. The offer would provide subscribers free mobile internet at night. However, the free data is available only between 3 AM and 5 AM. Moreover, there is a daily FUP limit of 500 MB per day. The offer is valid for a period of two months.

Even despite the FUP limit, the Aircel Goodnights offer is expected to benefit the youth who can avail 500 MB free data every night without having to pay anything. The offer is applicable to all Aircel prepaid 2G/3G users across all operating circles.

Speaking about the offer, Anupam Vasudev, Chief Marketing Officer, Aircel, said, “Owing to an overall upsurge in the smartphone users in India and increasing demand for mobile internet, we want to offer our customers with uninterrupted access to the internet. With Aircel Goodnights offer, we aim to provide a service which can help customers’ access internet at no cost and enjoy the unexplored world of videos, music, movies and content. Aircel has always tried to do ‘extra’ for its consumers and this offer will largely benefit the youth who wants to be connected endlessly.”