Apart from letting you send text messages, WhatsApp also allows its users to send photos, videos, audio, GIFs, documents, location and contacts. While you can send multiple photos at once, when it comes to sharing contacts, you can only send one at a time. However, that may change soon as WhatsApp Beta for Android now lets you share multiple contacts in a chat at once.

Until now, users could only share one contact at a time. However, with the latest update for WhatsApp Beta on Android, users can share multiple contacts at a once. This can be handy if you want to share multiple contacts at once with someone, either in a private chat or in a group chat. This can certainly save some time as you don’t have to keep selecting multiple contacts individually when you have to share them with someone on WhatsApp.

This feature was included in WhatsApp’s beta version 2.17.122 or 2.17.123 for Android. Also, sharing multiple contacts in one go is pretty easy. It’s done in a way similar to sharing multiple photos in a chat. You just select the contacts that you want to share and tap on send.

Besides, this feature is currently only available on WhatsApp’s beta version for Android, and, just because it is included in the beta version doesn’t mean that it will be included in the official version as well. Having said that, if you are someone who often shares multiple contacts in WhatsApp, you can download the apk file of WhatsApp beta version from here, or, you can enroll in the beta program.

