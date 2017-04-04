Android overshadows Windows as the world’s most popular OS in terms of Internet usage

Microsoft’s Windows operating system has been a known name in mostly every household which owns a desktop or laptop computer. This is also the reason why it’s the most popular OS amongst every type of demographic. If you have ever had an interaction with a computer, be it desktop or laptop, chances are that computer had Windows installed in it. Well, the same can be said for mobile operating system Android which now powers majority of the smartphones, and, according to the latest data, it has now become the world’s most popular OS in terms of Internet usage.

According to a report by StatCounter, Android has overtaken Windows to become the world’s most popular operating system in terms of Internet usage. StatCounter came to this conclusion after taking into account the combined usage of Internet on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile.

As of March 2017, Android had a worldwide market share of 37.93% in terms of Internet usage, which is marginally higher than Windows which had a share of 37.91%. Well, even if there’s only a difference of 0.02% between the worldwide market share of both the operating systems in terms of Internet usage, it says a lot.

Firstly, this clearly indicates that more and more people are now using their Android devices to access Internet. Secondly, this also reiterates the fact that PC sales have been going southwards in the past few years owing to the rise of smartphones.

“This is a milestone in technology history and the end of an era. It marks the end of Microsoft’s leadership worldwide of the OS market which it has held since the 1980s. It also represents a major breakthrough for Android which held just 2.4% of global internet usage share only five years ago.” said Aodhan Cullen, CEO of StatCounter.

Well, even though Windows is trailing behind Android in terms of worldwide Internet usage, this OS still owns the crown of the most dominating operating system worldwide in the desktop market having 84% Internet usage share for the month of March 2017.

Coming back to Android, one of the reasons why this Google owned OS was able to overtake Windows as the most popular OS in terms of Internet usage is that it’s pretty easy to access Internet on a smartphone than it is on a desktop or laptop. Besides, there are many under-developed countries in the world where an Android device is the only way people can get access to the Internet.

Well, we don’t think PC sales are going to rise significantly any soon as people nowadays need gadgets which are portable and offer convenience. Hence, chances are Android’s share might just keep increasing in the coming months.

By the way, what do you use the most to access Internet, your smartphone or PC ?