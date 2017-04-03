Android 7.1.2 Nougat update rolling out to Nexus Player and Pixel C

Google started rolling out the Android 7.1.2 Nougat Beta update to eligible Nexus and Pixel devices this year in late January. The company also rolled out 7.1.2 Nougat Beta 2 update around two weeks ago. Well, it now seems the company is done testing the update as it has started rolling out the 7.1.2 Nougat update publicly, at least to Nexus Player and Pixel C.

There have been reports of Google rolling out Android 7.1.2 Nougat update to the Pixel C devices which are not enrolled in the beta program. The update is also reportedly rolling out to the Nexus Player. However, as of now, there’s no confirmation from Google regarding the roll out.

The Android 7.1.2 Nougat update isn’t a major update and is just a maintenance release. It is also coming with Google’s April security patch for Android and brings the Pixel Launcher to the Pixel C. Apart from this, the 7.1.2 Nougat beta brought notification fingerprint swipe gesture to the Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P, hence, we assume that the final release will too include this feature for both these 2015 Nexus smartphones. Besides, the 7.1.2 beta also allowed the users to select where they want to apply the live wallpapers, hence, we assume this feature will make its way to the final release of 7.1.2 as well.

As of now, only the Nexus Player and Pixel C are receiving the 7.1.2 Nougat update, however, roll out for Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Pixel and Pixel XL should start soon. Speaking of the update for the Nexus Player and Pixel C, the former weighs in at around 80 MB whereas the latter is 340 MB in size.

Also, if you are someone who owns a Nexus 6 or Nexus 9, we would say you don’t expect any updates on your device as both these devices are already past Google’s support window in terms of Android version updates.

Source 1, 2