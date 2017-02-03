Android 7.1.2 Nougat beta lets you apply Live Wallpaper where you want

Google started rolling out the Android 7.1.2 Nougat beta earlier this week and called it a maintenance release without sharing much information as to what exactly the update comes with. Well, users have been digging in lately to find out what new stuff the update comes with, and, the latest thing which has been found out is that this update now lets you apply Live Wallpaper where you want.

Google introduced Live Wallpapers with Android Nougat last year, however, users had to apply the Live Wallpapers on both the home screen and lock screen. If you wanted to apply the Live Wallpaper either on the home screen or lock screen, it wasn’t possible. You either apply it on both the screens, or none at all.

Well, this seems to have changed as some users on the Android 7.1.2 Nougat beta are now able to choose whether to apply the Live Wallpaper only on the home screen or both. For now, not all the users are able to do this even after being on the 7.1.2 Nougat beta. Well, maybe it has to do with the Google Play Services. If you are on the 7.1.2 Nougat beta, fret not, as sooner or later, you too will be able to choose where you want to apply the Live Wallpaper.

On another note, the Android 7.1.2 Nougat beta has brought notification fingerprint gesture to the Nexus 5X, something which was only available on the Pixel devices. Nexus 6P users, don’t feel ignored, you too will receive the 7.1.2 Nougat beta soon.

