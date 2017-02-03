Intex Aqua 4.0 4G entry-level Android smartphone with 4G VoLTE support launched for Rs. 4199

Keeping up with the demand for ultra-affordable smartphones, Intex has now launched the Intex Aqua 4.0 4G.

Intex Technologies has announced the launch of the Intex Aqua 4.0 4G, which is the company’s latest ultra-affordable smartphone with 4G VoLTE support. The device has a 4 inch AMOLED display with resolution of 800 x 480 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.3 GHz quad core processor with a mere 512 MB of RAM and 4 GB of internal storage.

The Intex Aqua 4.0 4G has a 2 MP rear facing auto focus camera with LED flash. There is also a front facing VGA camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 1500 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity. The handset is priced at Rs. 4199 and is available in Black, Blue and Champagne Gold colour options.

Intex Aqua 4.0 4G specs: