OPPO A57 with 16 MP front camera now available for purchase in India

By Sagar Bakre
The OPPO A57, which was launched in India earlier this week, is now available for purchase in the country.

The OPPO A57 was launched in India earlier this week with a price tag of ₹14,990. The A57 is a selfie focused camera, and hence, it features a 16 MP camera on the front. However, we are surprised that OPPO didn’t complement the 16 MP front facing camera with a flash which would have aided in better low-light selfies as well.

Apart from that, the OPPO A57 comes with Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor under the hood which is clocked at 1.4 GHz and laced with 3 GB RAM. It runs on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow and keeping the lights on is a 2900 mAh battery. The A57 also has a fingerprint scanner at the front which is housed on the home button.

OPPO A57 specifications:

  • CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor
  • RAM: 3 GB
  • GPU: Adreno 505
  • Operating System: ColorOS 3.0 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow
  • Display: 5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass
  • Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/2.2 aperture, 5P lens, PDAF and LED flash
  • Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 1.12um pixel and 5P lens
  • Internal Storage: 32 GB
  • External Storage: Expandable via microSD card
  • Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
  • Other: Fingerprint Scanner
  • Battery: 2900 mAh

OPPO A57 Price and Availability:

