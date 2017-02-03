Grey colored variant of Moto M to go on sale from February 6 in India

Motorola launched the Moto M in India last December, and, it was offered in two colors – Silver and Gold. Well, Motorola is going to offer the Moto M in one more color now – Grey.

Motorola made this announcement on Twitter by tweeting “Mr. Grey is ready to see you all, are you? #HelloGrey. Unveiling #motom in grey. Sale starts on 6th February at 12pm on Flipkart.“

The Moto M, until now, wasn’t only offered in two different color variants, but, it was also offered in two different memory and storage configurations – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage. The 3 GB RAM variant is priced at ₹15,999 whereas the 4 GB RAM variant comes with a price tag of ₹17,999.

The Moto M Grey colored variant will go on sale on February 6 at 12 pm on Flipkart. Motorola hasn’t shared any pricing details of this Grey variant, however, we assume that it will be similar to that of the Silver and Gold variants as the hardware under the hood will stay the same.

Motorola Moto M specifications: