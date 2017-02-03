Honor 6X to receive Nougat based EMUI 5 update next month

The Honor 6X, which was unveiled last year in October, is all set to receive Android Nougat based EMUI 5 update next month.

The Honor 6X, at the time of launch, was running on (and still is) EMUI 4.1 which is based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. We would have loved to see Honor launch the 6X with Android 7.0 Nougat, however, given the fact that the number of devices running Android Nougat is still low, we can’t complain much.

Honor had said that it will push the Nougat based EMUI 5 before mid-2017, however, Honor deciding to roll-out the update next month is appreciated. “The new EMUI for Honor 6X will be arriving next month, and it’s been updated based on consumer feedback.” said Huawei in an email sent to Android Police.

Honor 6X specifications:

Display: 5.5-inch Full HD IPS Display (1920 x 1080 pixels resolution)

5.5-inch Full HD IPS Display (1920 x 1080 pixels resolution) Software: EMUI 4.1 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow

EMUI 4.1 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back, Gesture-based

Yes, at the back, Gesture-based CPU: Up to 2.1 GHz octa-core processor, Kirin 655 SoC

Up to 2.1 GHz octa-core processor, Kirin 655 SoC GPU: Mali-T830 MP2

Mali-T830 MP2 Memory: 3/4 GB LPDDR3-1866 RAM

3/4 GB LPDDR3-1866 RAM Storage: 32/64 GB internal storage, MicroSD on SIM2 (up to 256 GB)

32/64 GB internal storage, MicroSD on SIM2 (up to 256 GB) Main Camera: Dual Camera 12 MP + 2 MP (Sony IMX386 Exmor RS + OmniVision OV2680), PDAF, single LED flash, 1080p video @30fps. Slow Motion 480p @120fps

Dual Camera 12 MP + 2 MP (Sony IMX386 Exmor RS + OmniVision OV2680), PDAF, single LED flash, 1080p video @30fps. Slow Motion 480p @120fps Front Camera: 8 MP f/2.0, 1080p video

8 MP f/2.0, 1080p video Connectivity: Micro USB, 3.5 mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS

Micro USB, 3.5 mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS Cellular: 4G LTE support, Hybrid SIM Slot, 2x nano SIM (GSM + GSM) OR 1x nano SIM and 1x MicroSD card, no VoLTE

4G LTE support, Hybrid SIM Slot, 2x nano SIM (GSM + GSM) OR 1x nano SIM and 1x MicroSD card, no VoLTE Battery: 3,340 mAh (non-removable)

3,340 mAh (non-removable) Power Supply: Output 5V, 2A

Output 5V, 2A Dimensions: 150.9 mm x 76.2 mm x 8.2 mm

150.9 mm x 76.2 mm x 8.2 mm Weight: 162 grams

Be sure to check out our Honor 6X review if you are interested in buying it.