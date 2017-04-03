HTC U specs leak online along with details of its features

Some time ago, we got to take a look at the alleged renders of HTC U that leaked online. While we already have information on some of the specifications of HTC U, a preview material has leaked online which gives us a more detailed look at the specifications as well as the features of HTC U.

Starting with the specifications, according to this leaked material, the HTC U is powered by Snapdragon 835 SoC which is laced with either 4 or 6 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 540 GPU. The device is offered with 64 GB and 128 GB of internal storage. Well, we assume that the 4 GB RAM variant will come with 64 GB of storage whereas the 6 GB RAM variant will come with 128 GB storage on board.

The device will feature a 5.5-inch WQHD display which will be kept on by a 3000 mAh battery. The display will also come with the protection of 3D Gorilla Glass 5. While the leaked render didn’t show off the fingerprint scanner or power button on the device, the leaked material mentions that the device will have fingerprint scanner which will be housed on the touch based home key. Moreover, the device will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box which will have HTC Sense 9 UI atop.

HTC U Leaked Details Prev 1 of 3 Next

Speaking of the features on the HTC U, the device will come with features like real time HDR+ Scene Detection, multiple modes for video sound recording, Edge Sensor, BoomSound, HTC USonic, Sense Link and Sense Companion.

Starting with the real time HDR+ Scene Detection, this feature will show you how the image will look after HDR+ processing even before it’s captured. Talking about the multiple modes for video sound recording, the HTC U will come with four microphones so that video will be recorded with the best quality audio. There will be two different modes of recording – 3D Audio (which will be default) and Hi-Res Audio. 3D Audio will add surround sound effect to the video, whereas, Hi-Res Audio will try to offer lossless audio in the video.

Speaking of the Edge Sensors, these will let you perform different actions on the phone with the help of gestures on HTC U’s touch-sensitive metal frame. Users would also be able to customize the sensitivity and adjust the grip. For example, users can open Facebook with a short squeeze, or, they can summon Google Assistant with a long squeeze.

The HTC U will also come with BoomSound which is found on a lot of HTC smartphones. There will also be HTC USonic and Sense Companion on the device. The former customizes the sound based on the user’s ear canal, whereas, the latter will make use of Artificial Intelligence to learn your usage patterns and give suggestions based on it. For example, it can suggest you to take a power bank with you or fully charge your phone based on your schedule, or, it can make clothing suggestions based on the weather. Both the USonic and Sense Companion are already available on the HTC U Ultra, so there’s no nothing here.

Now, moving on to the Sense Link, it will allow users to perform certain phone actions on their laptop or desktop. With Sense Link, users can copy-paste files between the computer and HTC U easily. The users can also see device notifications on their computer, and, they can also continue reading web articles on their computer from where they left on their phone.

The HTC U is expected to be unveiled later this month, hence, expect more details of this phone to surface online until it’s made official by HTC.

Source