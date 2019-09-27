Nokia releases Android 10 Go Edition update timeline for entry-level phones

HMD Global, the company behind Nokia smartphones, has announced details about the rollout of the new Android 10 (Go Edition) update for the company’s entry level smartphones.

The company has confirmed that the Nokia 1, Nokia 1 Plus, and Nokia 2.1 will be getting the Android 10 Go Edition update next year. While the Nokia 1 Plus will be getting the update in Q1 2020, the Nokia 1 and the Nokia 2.1 will get the update in Q2 2020.

Entry level smartphone experience should not be a compromise. #Google proves it with new #Android 10 Go edition offering rich experiences with even better memory mgmt, performance & security. We are working to bring them first on #Nokia smartphones 🙏https://t.co/6K9QaYCY2p pic.twitter.com/5jWHrJPV4q — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) September 27, 2019

The announcement comes just days after Google officially announced the Android 10 Go Edition update earlier this week. Prior to that, earlier this month, Google started rolling out the latest Android 10 update for its own smartphones.

Android 10 (Go edition) lets user switch between apps 10% faster, thanks to better memory-efficieny. It also has a new form of encryption, built by Google for entry-level smartphones, called Adiantum that can run without specialized hardware, without compromising the software performance.

