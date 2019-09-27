Xiaomi Redmi 8A Pro could soon get launched in India

A couple of days ago, Xiaomi launched the Redmi 8A smartphone in the Indian market and now it is being reported that the Redmi 8A Pro could soon be launched in the Indian market. As per the report, the Redmi 8A Pro has been spotted on the company’s website.

The upcoming smartphone has been spotted on the RD exposure page on Xiaomi’s official website which suggests that the phone’s launch isn’t far away. However, there’s no information about the phone’s specs or its launch date.

If this listing holds any weight, then this will be the first time the entry-level Redmi ‘A’ series smartphone will be getting a Pro version. The upcoming phone should sport slightly amped up specifications and features than the Redmi 8A.

To recall, the recently launched Redmi 8A features a 6.22-inch HD+ display and is powered by Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor. It comes with 2/3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. There’s also a 12 MP main sensor and an 8 MP front-facing snapper.

The phone is running Android 9 Pie OS out-of-the-box with a 5000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging support. It comes in Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Sunset Red colors, for a starting price of ₹6,499 and will on sale from 29th September in India.

