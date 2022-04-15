Nokia has introduced its affordable Android Go smartphone, the Nokia C01 Plus features the Android 11 Go Edition operating system and a price tag of ₹6,299 which you can cut down even further via Jio’s offer. The smartphone offers a 5.45-inch display, a 5 MP selfie camera with LED flash, and a removable 3,000 mAh battery. Here’s more about the Nokia C01 Plus down below.

Nokia C01 Plus Specifications

Display: 5.45-inch display, HD+ resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate

Android 11 Go Edition CPU: 28nm Unisoc SC9863A octa-core SoC (Cortex-A55) clocked at 1.6 GHz

2 GB RAM Storage: 16 GB OR 32 GB internal storage, dedicated microSD slot

The Nokia C01 Plus has a classic design without any notch, you get bezels on the top and the bottom. You will find a 5.45-inch display with HD+ (720 x 1,440 pixels resolution). The back has a textured finish appearance that doesn’t prone to fingerprints. The size of the smartphone is compact and easy to fit in the hands.

The top-end on the front side includes a 5 MP selfie camera that holds an LED flash. On the backside, you will see a single 5 MP camera with an LED flash as well, and a speaker grill at the bottom. The back can be removed for replacing the battery, microSD card, and SIM cards.

It has a 3,000 mAh battery which you can remove by opening the back cover, something you don’t easily find in Android smartphones these days, most Android smartphones, if not all, are built with a non-removable battery.

Once you remove the back cover, you will gain access to the battery, two SIM slots and a microSD card slot. You will see a micro USB port at the top alongside a 3.5 mm audio jack, and a microphone at the bottom. The right side has a power key and volume control. No fingerprint scanner is available on the phone.

Moving to its hardware, it has a 28 nm Unisoc SC9863A octa-core CPU (Cortex-A55) clocked at 1.6 GHz. The performance appears to be suitable for daily use since it’s an octa-core processor, the performance is similar to the entry-level chip Qualcomm Snapdragon 439.

About the variants, there are a total of two models, one with 16 GB storage and one with 32 GB storage, both the models come with 2 GB RAM only. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card on both variants.

The Nokia C01 Plus runs on the Android 11 Go Edition operating system which is a light version of the Android 11. It has a security patch dated 5th January 2022. The Android 11 Go Edition on the Nokia C01 Plus offers a stock Android interface with no bloatware or extra apps from the third party aside from Jio. As it’s an Android Go device, you will see low-spec Go apps on the phone which include Google Go, Gallery Go, and Assistant Go.

The Nokia C01 Plus is an entry-level 4G smartphone with features such as a 5.45-inch size, a selfie camera with LED flash, and a removable 3,000 mAh battery. The price for its base variant i.e. 16 GB storage is ₹6,299 and the price for its 32 GB storage variant is ₹6,799. However, Nokia has partnered with Reliance Jio for a special JioExclusive offer which cuts down the price further, the effective cost of the phone will be ₹5,699 (16 GB) and ₹6,199 (32 GB).