Nokia G10 and Nokia G20 budget smartphones officially announced

HMD Global, the company behind Nokia-branded smartphones has today launched its two new devices — Nokia G10 and G20 under the new G series.

Both smartphones come with a 6.5-inch HD+ V-notch screen. The G10 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 chipset while the G20 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, coupled with up to 4 GB of RAM.

In the camera department, the G10 has a 13MP +2 MP Macro + 2 MP Depth rear cameras while the G20 comes with a 48MP + 5MP UW + 2 MP Macro + 2 MP depth cameras. On the front side, both of them come with an 8 MP snapper.

As for the software, both the phones are running the Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box and the company has promised two years of software upgrades and three years of security updates.

The Nokia G10 comes in Night and Dusk color and comes in 3 GB + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage configurations. It starts at an MSRP of 139 Euros and will roll out in select markets globally from this month. On the other hand, the Nokia G20 comes in Night and Glacier color and starts at an MSRP of 159 Euros with availability in select regions from next month.

Nokia G10 Specifications

Display: 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 V-notch display

6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 V-notch display CPU: MediaTek Helio G25 processor

MediaTek Helio G25 processor GPU: IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU RAM: 3/4 GB LPDDR4x

3/4 GB LPDDR4x Storage: 32/64 GB eMMC 5.1 storage; expandable up to 512 GB

32/64 GB eMMC 5.1 storage; expandable up to 512 GB OS: Android 11

Android 11 Rear Camera: 13 MP rear camera with LED flash + 2 MP depth sensor + 2 MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture

13 MP rear camera with LED flash + 2 MP depth sensor + 2 MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture Front Camera: 8MP front-facing camera

8MP front-facing camera Others: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Google Assistant button, Splash resistant (IPX2)

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Google Assistant button, Splash resistant (IPX2) Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, and USB Type-C

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, and USB Type-C Battery: 5050 mAh with 10w charging

Nokia G20 Specifications