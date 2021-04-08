Nokia G10 and Nokia G20 budget smartphones officially announced
HMD Global, the company behind Nokia-branded smartphones has today launched its two new devices — Nokia G10 and G20 under the new G series.
Both smartphones come with a 6.5-inch HD+ V-notch screen. The G10 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 chipset while the G20 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, coupled with up to 4 GB of RAM.
In the camera department, the G10 has a 13MP +2 MP Macro + 2 MP Depth rear cameras while the G20 comes with a 48MP + 5MP UW + 2 MP Macro + 2 MP depth cameras. On the front side, both of them come with an 8 MP snapper.
As for the software, both the phones are running the Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box and the company has promised two years of software upgrades and three years of security updates.
The Nokia G10 comes in Night and Dusk color and comes in 3 GB + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage configurations. It starts at an MSRP of 139 Euros and will roll out in select markets globally from this month. On the other hand, the Nokia G20 comes in Night and Glacier color and starts at an MSRP of 159 Euros with availability in select regions from next month.
Nokia G10 Specifications
- Display: 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 V-notch display
- CPU: MediaTek Helio G25 processor
- GPU: IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- RAM: 3/4 GB LPDDR4x
- Storage: 32/64 GB eMMC 5.1 storage; expandable up to 512 GB
- OS: Android 11
- Rear Camera: 13 MP rear camera with LED flash + 2 MP depth sensor + 2 MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture
- Front Camera: 8MP front-facing camera
- Others: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Google Assistant button, Splash resistant (IPX2)
- Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, and USB Type-C
- Battery: 5050 mAh with 10w charging
Nokia G20 Specifications
- Display: 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 V-notch display
- CPU: MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor
- GPU: IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- RAM: 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM
- Storage: 64/128 GB eMMC 5.1 storage; expandable up to 512 GB
- OS: Android 11
- Rear Camera: 48MP rear camera with f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, 5MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP depth, 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, OZO Audio
- Front Camera: 8MP front-facing camera
- Others: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Google Assistant button, Splash resistant (IPX2)
- Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type-C, NFC (optional)
- Battery: 5050 mAh with 10w charging